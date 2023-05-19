Andy Rourke, the Smiths' bassist, dies aged 59
Published
Former bandmates and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the musical influence of Rourke, who died from pancreatic cancer.Full Article
Published
Former bandmates and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to the musical influence of Rourke, who died from pancreatic cancer.Full Article
The cancer is difficult to diagnose in its early stages, but keeping an eye out for the warning signs is always recommended.
The bassist was aged just 59