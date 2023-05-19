Two men have been arrested over the attempted murder of a senior police detective in Northern Ireland.Full Article
Two arrested over attempted murder of senior NI police detective
John Caldwell: Two men arrested over shooting of police officer
The men were arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of detective John Caldwell.
BBC News
End The FBI – OpEd
By Ryan McMaken
Special counsel John Durham on Monday released his report on the FBI's role in investigating the 2016..
Eurasia Review