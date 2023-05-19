Syrian President Bashar al Assad has attended the annual summit of the Arab League for the first time in 12 years.Full Article
Syrian President Assad attends Arab League summit after 12-year ban
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Assad embraced at Arab summit to U.S. dismay
Rumble
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was given a warm welcome at an Arab summit on Friday, winning a hug from Saudi Arabia's..
Advertisement
More coverage
Syria's Assad sheds pariah status despite 12 years of brutality
Upworthy
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday to attend an Arab League summit, 12 years after he was shunned..
-
Syria’s Assad Rejoins Arab League For the First Time in 13 Years
NYTimes.com
-
Biden Loses His Biggest Syria Battle Yet
Upworthy
-
Ministers Welcome Syria’s Return To Arab League
Eurasia Review
-
Syria’s Assad Expected to Attend Arab League Summit
NYTimes.com