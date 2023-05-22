JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Board class 10th, 12th Results likely today at jacresults.com
Published
Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.Full Article
Published
Once released, Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be available on the official websites-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.Full Article
The Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th results will be released in a press conference and the link will be issued on the official..
The Jharkhand Board class 10th examination for 2023 was conducted from March 14 to April 3, while the class 12th examinations were..