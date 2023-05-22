Meta Fined $1.3 Billion for Violating E.U. Data Privacy Rules
Published
The Facebook owner said it would appeal an order to stop sending data about European Union users to the United States.Full Article
Published
The Facebook owner said it would appeal an order to stop sending data about European Union users to the United States.Full Article
The size of Meta’s new record-breaking privacy fine in Europe is making observers wide-eyed both on both sides of the Atlantic,..
LONDON -- Facebook's parent company, Meta, was fined €1.2 billion, or about $1.3 billion, for failing to comply with the European..