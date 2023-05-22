Guyana school fire: At least 20 children die in Mahdia blaze
Published
A major fire breaks out at a secondary school in the central town of Mahdia, engulfing a dormitory.Full Article
Published
A major fire breaks out at a secondary school in the central town of Mahdia, engulfing a dormitory.Full Article
Guyana's president, Irfaan Ali, said the incident was a "horrible disaster." Police suspect that the fire was the result of arson.
Many of the victims in the overnight blaze were children, and the government was flying out some of the injured so they could..