Mark Cavendish to retire at end of season
Published
Mark Cavendish, one of Britain's most successful cyclists and winner of a joint-record 34 stages of the Tour de France, announces his retirement.Full Article
Published
Mark Cavendish, one of Britain's most successful cyclists and winner of a joint-record 34 stages of the Tour de France, announces his retirement.Full Article
Mark Cavendish, 38, will retire from proffesional cycling at the end of the season - and with one last dance for the Manx Missile..