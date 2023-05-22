Madeleine McCann: Police to search Portuguese reservoir - reports
Published
Police will start combing the area, 50km from where the toddler went missing, local media reports.Full Article
Published
Police will start combing the area, 50km from where the toddler went missing, local media reports.Full Article
Portuguese police were searching a reservoir on Tuesday about 50 km (31 miles) from where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann..
ViewPortuguese police have said that in the next few days they will resume searching for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who..