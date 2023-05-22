The Princess of Wales attended Chelsea Flower Show's first children's picnic with students from participating schools.Full Article
Princess of Wales picnics with school pupils at Chelsea Flower Show first
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton Surprises School Children with a Picnic at Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton is picnicking with school kids. The Princess of Wales, 41, joined the children at Chelsea Flower Show in London on..
Upworthy
Princess Catherine Joins Young School Kids For A Picnic at Chelsea Flower Show 2023
Kate Middleton went with a bright pink dress for her visit during the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on Monday..
Just Jared