Michigan governor signs 'red flag' gun law as questions over enforcement, efficacy linger
Published
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation allowing courts to temporarily take away guns from those a judge deems pose a risk to themselves or others.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave final approval Monday afternoon to a red flag law that aims to keep firearms away from those at..