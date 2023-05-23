Climate change campaigners have tried to storm the stage at Shell's annual general meeting.Full Article
Protesters try to storm stage at Shell AGM
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Shell AGM: Climate activists storm shareholder meeting
Protesters rush the stage at the oil giant's annual general meeting in London over climate plans.
BBC News
Shell CEO Wael Sawan shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm AGM stage
Security staff shielded Shell Chief Executive Wael Sawan and the firm’s board of directors as climate protesters tried..
Upworthy