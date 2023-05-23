Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris, who became one of the UK's biggest TV stars but was later jailed for using his fame to groom and assault young women, has died after a long illness, aged 93.Full Article
Convicted paedophile Rolf Harris, who used his fame to groom young girls, dies
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Convicted paedophile and ex-entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93
The former entertainer was a mainstay of family programming in the UK and Australia. In 2014, he was jailed for a series of sexual..
euronews (in English)