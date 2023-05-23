Madeleine McCann: Police digging near reservoir
Officers search an area in Portugal about 30 miles from where the toddler went missing 16 years ago.Full Article
Portuguese police were searching a reservoir on Tuesday about 50 km (31 miles) from where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann..
Police divers were seen entering the water early on Tuesday at the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz,..