Spain arrests 7 over racist incidents against Vinicius
Four suspects are accused of hanging a mannequin of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior in January, and three were arrested over racist chants at a match on Sunday.Full Article
WARNING, OFFENSIVE CONTENT: Racist abuse of Vinicius Jr has led to seven arrests by Spanish police relating to two incidents..
Spanish police arrested seven people Tuesday over two incidents of racial abuse targeting Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius..