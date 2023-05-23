Ron DeSantis: Florida Governor to announce White House run
Published
The conservative politician, who has used cultural war grievances to gain support, poses a threat to Donald Trump in the Republican primary race.Full Article
Published
The conservative politician, who has used cultural war grievances to gain support, poses a threat to Donald Trump in the Republican primary race.Full Article
Ron DeSantis Will Announce , Presidential Campaign With Elon Musk.
Three sources apprised of the situation told NBC News that..
DeSantis, a conservative who has used cultural war grievances to gain support, poses a threat to Donald Trump in the Republican..