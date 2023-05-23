An elderly woman who was hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh has died.Full Article
Woman dies two weeks after being hit by police motorcycle escorting Duchess of Edinburgh
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Woman hit by police motorcycle escorting Duchess of Edinburgh remains in 'critical' condition
Sky News
A woman in her 80s, who was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, remains in a critical condition.
-
Duchess of Edinburgh 'deeply saddened' after death of woman hit by police motorcycle escorting royal
Sky News
-
Essex woman dies after she was struck by motorcycle in royal police escort
Brentwood Gazette
-
Woman dies after being hit by police motorcycle escorting Duchess of Edinburgh
Sky News
-
Woman, 81, still critical after royal escort crash
BBC Local News