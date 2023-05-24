David Johnston on why he ruled out public inquiry on foreign interference

Former Governor General and special rapporteur on foreign government interference David Johnston says that he found no government coverup or negligence in his investigation. However, he tells CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton that he found an 'insufficiency' at senior levels of government when dealing with foreign government interference and intends to have public hearings into areas that could be improved.

