Niall Horan claims victory on 'The Voice' as Gina Miles is crowned the winner: 'Very special to me'

Niall Horan claims victory on 'The Voice' as Gina Miles is crowned the winner: 'Very special to me'

USATODAY.com

Published

Freshman coach Niall Horan walked away with victory on "The Voice" finale Tuesday night, with his singer Gina Miles winning Season 23.

Full Article