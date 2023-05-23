Bruce Willis' daughter brings his wife Emma Heming to tears by doing dementia research
Published
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shared a touching anecdote about their daughter Evelyn and her concern for Willis' health amid his dementia diagnosis.
Published
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shared a touching anecdote about their daughter Evelyn and her concern for Willis' health amid his dementia diagnosis.
Bruce Willis' nine-year-old daughter has been hailed "loving and compassionate" by her mother Emma Heming Willis.
As Bruce Willis continues to battle a rare form of dementia, his wife Emma Heming Willis has posted a poignant throwback snap of..