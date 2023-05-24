Jordi Alba: Barcelona agree to terminate defender's contract at end of season
Published
Spain left-back Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona this summer after the Spanish champions agree to mutually terminate his contract a season early.Full Article
Published
Spain left-back Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona this summer after the Spanish champions agree to mutually terminate his contract a season early.Full Article
Spain left-back Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona this summer after the Spanish champions agree to mutually terminate his contract a..
FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba has decided to leave the club at the end of the season according to SPORT. The left back's current..