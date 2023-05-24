Tina Turner, queen of rock 'n' roll, dies after long illness
Published
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon died at her home in Switzerland after a long illness, according to reports.
Published
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon died at her home in Switzerland after a long illness, according to reports.
The musician, who died on Wednesday at 83, was a radical interpreter of other artists’ material. Listen here. As the great Tina..
Tina Turner died at the age of 83 on Wednesday, May 24, after suffering from cancer and a kidney illness.