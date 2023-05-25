Wizards hire Michael Winger as new president
Winger assumes the Wizards’ top job with less than a month before the NBA draft on June 22, where the Wizards hold the eighth, 42nd and 57th picks.Full Article
Winger has been with the Clippers since 2017
Clippers GM Michael Winger has agreed to become president of Monumental Basketball, giving him full leadership of the Washington..