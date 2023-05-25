Sam Smith said they are "heartbroken" after their gig in Manchester was cancelled due to voice issues.Full Article
'Heartbroken' Sam Smith cancels gig mid-show
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sam Smith cancels gig mid-show after noticing something 'seriously wrong'
The Stay With Me singer, who is set to perform at Glasgow's OVO Hydro tonight, was performing in Manchester on Wednesday when the..
Daily Record
Sam Smith 'heartbroken' after scrapping Manchester gig just four songs in
The singer says they are "heartbroken" after being forced to leave the stage due to "vocal issues".
BBC News