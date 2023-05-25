Madeleine McCann reservoir search ends
The latest search for Madeleine McCann has ended in Portugal as tents were taken down and heavy machinery was removed from the site.Full Article
Search teams acting under German orders have been raking a reservoir 30 miles from where Madeleine disappeared in 2007.
Fresh searches in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have entered a third day as police clear undergrowth near the banks of the..