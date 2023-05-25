The head of the Wagner Group says his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut and are handing over control to the Russian military.Full Article
Wagner boss says his mercenaries handing over control of Bakhmut to Russian troops
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Russia claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle is not over
Newsy
ViewAlthough Russia claims it has won control of Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut, after a grinding nine-month conflict in which..
-
Wagner's leader says private army withdrawing from Bakhmut, handing control to Moscow
Upworthy
-
Mercenary chief Prigozhin says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Russia's army
Upworthy
-
Ukraine: Bakhmut captured, Russian Defense Ministry claims
Deutsche Welle
-
Prigozhin says his Wagner fighters have taken full control of Bakhmut
Upworthy