British Airways cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Heathrow Airport on Thursday evening because of a "technical issue", leaving thousands of passengers grounded.Full Article
British Airways cancels dozens of flights after 'technical issue'
British Airways cancels 40 flights due to another IT issue
BBC Local News: London -- The carrier says it is trying to resolve "technical issues” that have affected flights at Heathrow.
BBC Local News