DeSantis unloads on Trump after 2024 campaign announcement: 'This is a different guy today'

DeSantis unloads on Trump after 2024 campaign announcement: 'This is a different guy today'

USATODAY.com

Published

"I don't know what happened to Donald Trump, this is a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016," DeSantis said.

Full Article