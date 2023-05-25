DeSantis unloads on Trump after 2024 campaign announcement: 'This is a different guy today'
"I don't know what happened to Donald Trump, this is a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016," DeSantis said.
Did you catch Ron DeSantis’s announcement on Twitter last night? No?
Of course not. Who in their right mind would..