Samantha Weinstein, 'Carrie' actor and voice over star, dies at 28 from ovarian cancer
Published
Samantha Weinstein, an actor who starred in the 2013 remake of "Carrie" and voiced roles in several cartoons, has died. She was 28.
Published
Samantha Weinstein, an actor who starred in the 2013 remake of "Carrie" and voiced roles in several cartoons, has died. She was 28.
`After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon..
The actor was still working and had gone on a belated honeymoon in the weeks before her death.
The acting world has lost a star. Canadian actress Samantha Weinstein—known for her many roles including appearing in the 2013..