Samantha Weinstein, 'Carrie' actor and voice over star, dies at 28 from ovarian cancer

Samantha Weinstein, 'Carrie' actor and voice over star, dies at 28 from ovarian cancer

USATODAY.com

Published

Samantha Weinstein, an actor who starred in the 2013 remake of "Carrie" and voiced roles in several cartoons, has died. She was 28.

Full Article