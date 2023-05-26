A 19-year-old man has been charged by police with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl in the sea on a busy summer day at a popular beach resort.Full Article
Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl in sea
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl's abortion
Newsy
ViewAn Indiana board is set to hear allegations Thursday that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she..
Advertisement
More coverage
RUBY GILLMAN TEENAGE KRAKEN Movie Trailer
Teaser Trailer
RUBY GILLMAN TEENAGE KRAKEN Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Sometimes the hero you are meant to be lies just beneath the surface...