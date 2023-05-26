Parents who murdered baby on Christmas Day jailed
Published
A couple who murdered their 10-month-old son on Christmas Day 2020 just weeks after he was returned to their care have been jailed.Full Article
Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden were found guilty of murdering their 10-month-old son, on Christmas Day 2020
A baby boy was placed back into his drug-taking parents' care just months before they murdered him on Christmas Day during the..