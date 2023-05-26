Boris Johnson: Former PM meets Donald Trump to discuss Ukraine
The former US president is one of several Republicans Mr Johnson has met on a trip to the US this week.Full Article
Boris Johnson's representative said he met with former US President Donald Trump this week to discuss Ukraine matters.
LONDON — Donald Trump and Boris Johnson discussed “the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of Ukrainian victory”..