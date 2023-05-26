Finley Boden: Parents jailed for killing baby returned to their care
Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden murdered Finley Boden, who suffered 130 "appalling" injuries.Full Article
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden carried out a campaign of horrendous abuse against their 10-month-old..
Documents which led to Finley Boden being returned to his parents, who then murdered him, obtained by BBC.