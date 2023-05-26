Trainee Royal Air Force pilots will have to wait up to a year to start flying lessons as commanders work to fix chronic problems with training that have prompted some recruits to quit, Sky News has learnt.Full Article
RAF training 'shambles' causes year long wait for flying lessons
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rookie RAF pilots prompted to quit as they face year-long wait due to training 'shambles'
Trainee Royal Air Force pilots will have to wait up to a year to start flying lessons as commanders work to fix chronic problems..
Sky News