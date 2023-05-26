A body was found in a river in Lincolnshire on Friday during a search for a missing schoolboy, police have said.Full Article
Body found in river in search for missing schoolboy, 15
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police recover body in search for missing boy last seen near River Trent
Nottingham Post
Police remain at the scene after the discovery was made on Friday, May 26
Police confirm body found in river during search for missing boy in Gainsborough
East Lindsey Target