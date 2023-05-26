Time Is Running Out for Congress to Raise the Debt Ceiling
Published
With a June 5 deadline looming, there is much to be done to prevent the default that leaders of both parties said would never happen.Full Article
Published
With a June 5 deadline looming, there is much to be done to prevent the default that leaders of both parties said would never happen.Full Article
If Congress does not address the debt ceiling by June 5, the US Treasury Department will not have enough funds to pay all of the..
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the United States will likely have enough reserves to push off a..