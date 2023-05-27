Strasbourg 1-1 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi scores as PSG win 11th title

Lionel Messi scores as Paris St-Germain win a record 11th Ligue 1 title, and a ninth in the past 11 years, with a draw at Strasbourg.

