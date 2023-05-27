Ken Paxton: Texas House votes to impeach state attorney general
Ken Paxton, a Donald Trump ally, is now suspended from office, pending a trial in the state Senate.Full Article
The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach State Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday, filing 20 articles of..
