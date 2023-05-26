French Open 2023: Nadal, Murray and Raducanu missing, while Djokovic, Alcaraz and Swiatek favourites
Published
For the first time in almost 20 years, the French Open begins this weekend with both singles draws unpredictably open.Full Article
Published
For the first time in almost 20 years, the French Open begins this weekend with both singles draws unpredictably open.Full Article
Alcaraz and Djokovic have landed in the same half of the Roland Garros draw. Alcaraz and Djokovic lead that charge in the men's..