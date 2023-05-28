Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident.Full Article
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in intensive care after riding accident
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
PSG keeper Rico in intensive care after riding accident
Paris St-Germain's Sergio Rico is in a "serious condition" in hospital after a horse riding accident, his club says.
BBC Sport
PSG's Rico in intensive care after riding accident
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident, the club said on Sunday.
ESPN