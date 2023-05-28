Leicester City 2-1 West Ham: Foxes relegated from Premier League despite win on final day
Leicester's nine-year stay in the Premier League ends as they are relegated on the final day of the season despite beating West Ham.Full Article
West Ham United ended the Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City, with the Hammers finishing 14th in the..
Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 to send Leicester, who beat West Ham, into the..