Nigeria: Bola Tinubu sworn in as president
Published
Known as a political "godfather," Bola Tinubu is taking charge of the government while Nigeria reels under economic distress and insecurity.Full Article
Published
Known as a political "godfather," Bola Tinubu is taking charge of the government while Nigeria reels under economic distress and insecurity.Full Article
The new president of Nigeria has taken over the reins of power. Bola Tinubu was sworn in as president of Africa’s most populous..
[Premium Times] Mr Ganduje decided to hand over on Sunday to attend the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja..