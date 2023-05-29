Philadelphia 76ers reach agreement with Nick Nurse to become next head coach
Nick Nurse led Toronto to the 2019 NBA championship and was named coach of the year for 2019-20 before the Raptors fired him after the 2022-23 season.
The 76ers have found their next head coach.
