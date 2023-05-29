Novak Djokovic has risked igniting political tensions in his home region with a political message about Kosovo - after peacekeeping troops were hurt when ethnic Serbs clashed with police over the weekend.Full Article
Djokovic sends political message about Kosovo after violence erupts
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Novak Djokovic risks political rage after Kosovo message with punishment no deterrent for tennis star
The Serbian has no qualms about potential punishment about standing up for what he feels is right.
Daily Record