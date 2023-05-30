Miami Heat knock out Boston Celtics in Game 7 to advance to NBA Finals
The 2023 NBA Finals matchup is set! Here's everything you need to know about the best-of-7 series between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.
Caleb Martin played his best game in the biggest moment of his career as the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7.
GAME 7 MIAMI HEAT at BOSTON CELTICS NBA PLAYOFF LIVE 2023