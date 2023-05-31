Is the housing market going to crash? What experts say about the possibility in 2023.
Published
The housing market across the US is cooling down, but does that mean it's headed for a crash? Here's what experts expect to happen in 2023.
Published
The housing market across the US is cooling down, but does that mean it's headed for a crash? Here's what experts expect to happen in 2023.
Musk said home values are set to plummet. But most experts believe that there aren't even enough homes for sale to send prices..