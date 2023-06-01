Uganda has passed one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in order to punish what the country's president calls "disorientated" members of the community who try to "recruit" others.Full Article
New anti-LGBTQ+ law with powers to 'kill' defended by Uganda's president
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Uganda signs anti-LGBTQ law; capital punishment for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ | Oneindia News
Oneindia
The Uganda government came up with one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ laws, including the death penalty for ‘aggravated..
-
Uganda: Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Law Is a Patriarchal Backlash Against Progress
allAfrica.com
-
U.S. Speaks Out Against Uganda's Anti-Gay Law, Threatens Action
TMZ.com
-
Uganda condemned by Joe Biden, UK government and world leaders over lethal anti-gay law
PinkNews
-
Paramore’s Hayley Williams sends scathing message to Ron DeSantis supporters: ‘You’re dead to me’
PinkNews
Advertisement
More coverage
Sen. Ted Cruz calls Uganda homosexuality law 'horrific' and 'wrong'
Newsy
ViewTexas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke out against a new law signed by the president of Uganda in east Africa that would punish its LGBTQ..
-
Uganda's leader signs into law anti-gay bill
USATODAY.com
-
Biden warns Uganda may face sanctions if strict anti-gay law not repealed
Upworthy
-
Biden Reacts to Uganda's Harshest Anti-LGBTQ Bill Signed Into Law
HNGN
-
Malaysia’s Media Risks Falling Deeper Into Chinese Global Media Offensive – Analysis
Eurasia Review