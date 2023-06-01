Tom Brady on returning to NFL: 'I'm certain I'm not playing again'
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady tells Sports Illustrated that there is no chance of him returning to play for a 24th season and he will stay retired.
Many have speculated the return of Tom Brady since he announced his retirement for the second time. Brady jshared with SI host..