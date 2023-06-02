A blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer could speed up diagnosis and "help save thousands of lives" if it is developed successfully, scientists have said.Full Article
Multi-cancer blood test could 'help save thousands of lives'
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New blood donor policy opens doors, raises questions for PrEP users
ViewThe FDA announced that moving forward, blood donor eligibility will be determined via individual risk-based assessment..
Newsy