Churchill Downs suspends racing in wake of horse deaths
Last month's Kentucky Derby was marred by seven horse deaths in the days leading up the Triple Crown race at the fabled track. Five more horses have died since.Full Article
A string of race horse deaths has prompted fabled Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky to suspend its racing operations..