How Russia's Wagner Group cashes in on conflict and chaos in Africa
Published
There's money to be made in chaos and the Russian private military contractor known as the Wagner Group knows how to capitalize on it.Full Article
Published
There's money to be made in chaos and the Russian private military contractor known as the Wagner Group knows how to capitalize on it.Full Article
The Wagner Group has furthered Russia’s foreign policy objectives around the globe. The organisation remained secretive till July..